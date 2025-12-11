The Supreme Court Will Get Another Shot at Church-State Separation

If that school’s application under a charter school law succeeds and it makes its way back to the full U.S. Supreme Court, it is likely to have significant legal consequences. The conservatives on the court have been very solicitous of religious freedom arguments at the expense of the separation of church and state—as Justice Sotomayor has put it, allowing the free exercise clause to trump the establishment clause. If the court were to rule in favor of the school, public education funding could be transformed.

States with charter laws might be legally compelled to fund religious charters not as an exception but as a matter of constitutional law. The result would be the institutionalization of sectarian schooling funded by public money across the country under a veneer of neutral school choice. In this, Laser sees a broader effort from organizations on the extreme religious right: “This is part of a larger campaign by Christian nationalists to infuse Christianity into public schools. It’s a two-pronged strategy about indoctrinating a new generation of Americans into Christian nationalist ideology and diverting public dollars to fund that agenda.”

Attempts to drive public funds toward religious education are not unique to Oklahoma. Perhaps anticipating a win for Ben Gamla, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti recently issued an opinion that excluding religious schools from public funding violates the free exercise clause of the U.S. Constitution. Despite a warning from the Colorado Board of Education, a Christian school is attempting to collect public funds through the state’s contract education program. With the wind at their backs, it is very likely that religious conservatives will continue pushing the issue until the Supreme Court gives them their way.