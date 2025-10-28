Republicans May Lose Badly In Next Week’s Elections—Thanks to Trump

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack.

Democrats Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia haven’t received the attention of New York’s Zohran Mamdani and have run less engaging campaigns. But they still will likely win key governorships next week. As Decision Desk HQ’s Geoffrey Skelley explains, there is nearly always a backlash against incumbent presidents in their first year in office, boosting the opposite party in the New Jersey and Virginia races. This year is no different, with Sherrill and Spanberger running against Trump as much as their actual Republican opponents. Skelley also discussed the redistricting happening across the country, including in Virginia. Democrats remain the favorites to win the U.S. House, according to Skelley, unless there are truly dramatic changes made to the electoral map.