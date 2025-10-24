Trump Is Actually Failing Fast—and the Rabid MAGA Bigwigs Know It

Vought has done his share of impounding, but he has lost Musk as a frontman, and the DOGE fever broke long ago. For all the shrieking and posing, Musk’s heavy-metal shtick managed to cut from the federal budget only about 5 percent of the $1 trillion in cuts that the big man promised.

Since then, Vought, with his stealthier tactics, has proven unable to fully demolish the rule of law. Of the 470 legal challenges to the Trump administration, a significant number have been filed against DOGE and OMB. Since April, Trump has signed only 66 EOs—and only one so far this month. Project 2025 has achieved fewer than half of its objectives.

As the year has worn on, Trump’s neurotic preoccupations have slowed Vought’s agenda. Having kicked off the shutdown vowing at last to slash jobs with abandon, Vought has gotten bogged down once again by judges who keep halting the layoffs in response to union lawsuits. Vought has also been busy catering to the big-spending president who insists Vought scramble to find funding for his pet projects, including the popular nutrition program WIC, which would hurt Trump politically if it were cut. All of this maneuvering is so unconstitutional and demanding for Vought that it’s distracting from—and working against—his efforts to end programs like WIC as too woke.