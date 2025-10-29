Marjorie Taylor Greene Wrecks Trump’s Shutdown Strategy in Savage Rant

Surprisingly, Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged as a forceful critic of the GOP stance in the government shutdown fight. Greene just unleashed an angry rant at House Speaker Mike Johnson, pointedly accusing him of having no answer or millions of people who will lose Obamacare subsidies due to the GOP refusal to extend them. “He refused to give one policy proposal to our GOP conference on our own conference call,” Greene raged. “Apparently I have to go into a [classified facility] to find out the Republican healthcare plan!!!” This wrecks Trump’s shutdown strategy: It sabotages his effort to blame the shutdown on Democrats wanting to give health care to undocumented immigrants, and shifts blame back to the GOP desire to take health care away from millions of Americans. We talked to Matthew Sheffield, who decodes the right at his Flux newsletter and in a new book charting how the GOP fights the information wars. He explains why this battle is fracturing the MAGA coalition, what that reveals about its deeper weaknesses, and what Democrats should keep in mind as the battle with MAGA intensifies. Listen to this episode here.