The Supreme Court Ruling That Could Upend Trump’s Presidency

They managed to persuade the lower federal courts that the tariffs were illegal, prompting the Justice Department to seek relief from the high court. While most of their arguments were legal in nature, they also leaned heavily on Trump’s own claims about the tariffs’ importance on policy grounds.

“To the President, these cases present a stark choice: With tariffs, we are a rich nation; without tariffs, we are a poor nation,” it claimed in its brief for the court. The department quoted Trump as saying that the U.S. was a “dead country” one year ago and that “now, because of the trillions of dollars being paid by countries that have so badly abused us, America is a strong, financially viable, and respected country again.”

That is a dubious assessment at best. Tariffs, contrary to the administration’s messaging, are not levied on foreign producers or exporters. They are instead paid by American businesses and individuals: either directly if they purchase someone from overseas that is shipped to the United States, or indirectly if companies that import foreign goods raise their prices to accommodate the higher costs that tariffs inevitably produce. The Treasury may be richer from the tariff regime, but Americans themselves are not.