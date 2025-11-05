Zohran Mamdani Is Bringing More Than Hope Back Into Politics

“Over the last 12 months, you have dared to reach for something greater. Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani told a roaring crowd. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name, as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to a few.”

“We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn,” he continued. “Tonight we have spoken in a clear voice: Hope is alive.”

“Hope over tyranny, hope over big money and small ideas, hope over despair. We won because New Yorkers allowed themselves to hope that the impossible could be made possible,” Mamdani said. “We won because we insisted that no longer would politics be something that is done to us. Now, it is something that we do.”