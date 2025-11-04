Mamdani, Spanberger, and Sherrill Have One Important Thing in Common

I’ll spare you another “We Didn’t Start the Fire”-style litany of freakery under Trump. But the whole shebang is a tinderbox. And 56 percent of Americans now describe Trump as a dictator, according to PRRI.

No one can be blasé about this. A meaningful and aggressive opposition can be mounted against MAGA only when we recognize the volatile state of play. Which brings us to the Democrats, and how they’re handling this Election Day, which inevitably will double as a verdict on Trump’s second term.

Whether candidates should offer voters more fight from the left or more stability from the center is up to them. Zohran Mamdani can say things in New York City that Abigail Spanberger in Virginia can’t. As Spanberger herself says, “I hope the takeaway is to be of the place and of the people you’re trying to serve.” But there’s one thing they all must have in common. To win, each candidate needs to sweat. If there’s one thing Americans don’t need now, it’s Democrats playing it cool.