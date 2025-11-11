The Dems Blinked, and That Will Make Trump Ever More Radical | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

The Dems Blinked, and That Will Make Trump Ever More Radical

TNR’s Monica Potts and Alex Shephard say the Democrats’ decision to cut a deal and end the shutdown was stupid but not surprising.

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read the transcript here.

The Democrats’ capitulation in the government shutdown seems to have been motivated by four factors, as TNR’s Monica Potts and Alex Shephard explain in the latest edition of Right Now. They were wary of Republicans changing the filibuster rules to end the shutdown. They didn’t enjoy watching the painful effects of the impasse, from flight cancellations to Americans losing their food stamp benefits. Democrats didn’t have to worry about dampening turnout and enthusiasm within the party base, because the elections in New Jersey, Virginia and around the country had already happened. Perhaps most importantly, there is an ideological divide between the party’s base, which wants a constant fight with President Trump, versus an old guard in the Senate that values comity and norms. This deal will only embolden party activists, who Shephard argues are now essentially a Democratic version of the Tea Party contingent that reshaped GOP politics in the early 2010s.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Video, Right Now, Chuck Schumer, Government Shutdown, Politics