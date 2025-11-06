Trump Shutdown Hits 40 Major Airports—Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Here’s the full list of airports that will see reduced flights during the government shutdown.
Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that flights would be cut 10 percent at 40 U.S. airports due to the government shutdown beginning this week, complicating Thanksgiving travel later this month.
“We had a gut check of what is our job,” Duffy said, adding that a confidential document showed that the impact of the shutdown was hurting air traffic controllers’ ability to perform safely. “Our job is to make sure we make the hard decisions to continue to keep the airspace safe.”
The FAA told major carriers that cuts would start at 4 percent on Friday and go up to 5 percent Saturday and 6 percent Sunday before reaching 10 percent next week, sources in the air industry told Reuters. International flights are exempted from the cuts.
While the 40 airports were not named, CBS News reported the expected list of airports:
- Anchorage International (ANC)
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL)
- Boston Logan International (BOS)
- Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)
- Charlotte Douglas International (CLT)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG)
- Dallas Love (DAL)
- Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA)
- Denver International (DEN)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County (DTW)
- Newark Liberty International (EWR)
- Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International (FLL)
- Honolulu International (HNL)
- Houston Hobby (HOU)
- Washington Dulles International (IAD)
- George Bush Houston Intercontinental (IAH)
- Indianapolis International (IND)
- New York John F Kennedy International (JFK)
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International (LAS)
- Los Angeles International (LAX)
- New York LaGuardia (LGA)
- Orlando International (MCO)
- Chicago Midway (MDW)
- Memphis International (MEM)
- Miami International (MIA)
- Minneapolis/St Paul International (MSP)
- Oakland International (OAK)
- Ontario International (ONT)
- Chicago O`Hare International (ORD)
- Portland International (PDX)
- Philadelphia International (PHL)
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX)
- San Diego International (SAN)
- Louisville International (SDF)
- Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA)
- San Francisco International (SFO)
- Salt Lake City International (SLC)
- Teterboro (TEB)
- Tampa International (TPA)
The cuts come as a result of 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents having to work without pay, and Duffy blamed Democrats, saying that flights would be fully restored if Democrats reopened the government. Already, 3.2 million air travelers have had to deal with flight delays and cancellations.
Duffy is echoing the same Republican line throughout the 36-day record shutdown to blame the other party. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to reopen the House or swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election more than a month ago.
The GOP refuses to budge on extending health care subsidies, and instead of coming to a deal that gets Senate Democrats on board, Trump wants to ram through a government funding bill by getting rid of the filibuster, which would hurt Republicans in the long term. Tuesday’s election results show that the American public blames the GOP not just for the shutdown but for everything else wrong in the country, and maybe Republicans ought to change their behavior.