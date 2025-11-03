Trump Decides to Fund SNAP After Court Order—With Two Major Catches
The Trump administration is still not interested in helping the millions of Americans who rely on food stamps.
The Trump administration has agreed to partially fund SNAP benefits for November, in compliance with two federal judges’ orders last week. But it will only provide half of families’ usual monthly payments—and it could take multiple months to be paid out.
Trump officials told a judge Monday that November’s benefits would have to be recalculated, and therefore it would take some states “anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months” to recalculate the reduced payments. Over 40 million Americans are enrolled in SNAP.
In eleventh-hour decisions, two federal judges ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must use a $5.25 billion emergency fund to pay out some of November’s benefits. Though they encouraged the administration to tap into other funding sources to pay the rest, administration officials declined.
For SNAP recipients looking to feed their families, this decision from the president likely provides little comfort. Receiving half your benefits, months down the line, has little impact on what groceries you can buy right now—especially as we get closer to holiday season and money gets tighter.
The USDA froze SNAP funding on Saturday for the first time since the program began in 1964. In the past, contingency funds had been used to pay out benefits early, but the Trump administration fought against that option until ordered by judges to adopt it.