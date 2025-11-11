Trump’s Rage over Shutdown Boils Over in Rant that Should Wake Up Dems

Eight Senate Democrats are now providing the votes to move forward with funding the government, but without getting the Democrats’ principal demand: A continuation of expanded Obamacare subsidies. On Monday, President Trump exploded in a deranged Truth Social rant, attacking air traffic controllers who took time off during the shutdown. He even bizarrely said money will be sent to those who did not. It occurs to us that the absurdity of Trump’s tirade revealed that his stance in the shutdown is weak: He’s the one experiencing most of the political pain from it, and all he can do is shriek wildly at government workers, urging them to minimize that pain for him. We think that should wake up Democrats: It makes a strong case for them to hold the line and not cave. We talked to Brian Beutler, who has a good new piece on his Substack, Off Message, digging into the Democratic surrender. He explains the deeper strategic failings causing the cave, why Trump will take from this that he can extort Democrats further, and how they can still salvage something from this mess. Listen to this episode here.