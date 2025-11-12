Trump’s Shocking Brawl With Laura Ingraham on Fox Exposes His Weakness

All this is being widely mocked as a gaffe: Doesn’t suggesting we have “no” talented people here undercut “America First”? But we should also see it as something else: an expression of Trump’s growing political weakness on the broader immigration issue. It also hints at a deeper schism in MAGA that Democrats should get serious about exploiting.

It’s often overlooked, but Trump sometimes has canny outbreaks of performative moderation at critical moments. Notably, this is the second time Trump has contradicted Stephen Miller on immigration: In June, Trump shocked MAGA by admitting that his mass deportations are depriving farmers of good, reliable workers. In both these cases, Trump broke—superficially and temporarily, at least—with the MAGA commitment to removing all undocumented and provisionally present immigrants as a demographic imperative that overrides all else.

All this should inform the debate unfolding among Democrats about how to position the party on immigration. Trump is unpopular on this issue. He’s very vulnerable on his mass removals, in particular. And as Trump’s argument with Ingraham suggests, all this gives Democrats an opening to divide MAGA further as they find their way forward.