Which City Will Donald Trump Bomb First: Tehran—or Minneapolis?

And now Trump says, as he told The New York Times last week, that the only bar on what he might decide to do on the world stage is “my own morality.” Against extremely heavy competition, that may be the single most chilling and terrifying thing he’s ever said. He clearly said it to troll us, and to troll the world. Because he knows that we know that he has no morality in any normal sense. He’s quite proud of the fact that he lacks a moral compass. So, when he is asked if there were any limits on his global powers, and he says, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,” he is saying, and he knows that we know he is saying, that he will do what he wants when he wants.

Meanwhile, at home, he defended the execution of an American citizen, Renee Nicole Good, and then led the charge to defame her character, calling her a “professional agitator” before he knew anything about her.

The United States will never be Iran. We will never detain political prisoners on a mass scale or shoot protesters by the hundreds. I could be wrong. But I think we’ll never do these things because there are still enough people in positions of power who just wouldn’t order or sanction such things. Most federal judges wouldn’t let this happen on a mass scale the way it happens in a place like Iran, or in Syria under Assad.