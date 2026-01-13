The Oligarchs Pushing for Conquest in Greenland

The man long at the center of these murkier fantasies is a slender, sandy-haired American named Dryden Brown. He is the head of an organization called Praxis, which has become one of the centers of the so-called “network state” movement. The definition of “network states” is itself is a bit jumbled; a “network state,” says backer Balaji Srinivasan, is a “highly aligned online community with a capacity for collective action that crowdfunds territory around the world and eventually gains diplomatic recognition from pre-existing states.”

If you scrape past the techno-babble, the idea for a “network state” is relatively simple: it is a new nation, both online and on land, that can provide an escape hatch for forces who want to do away with regulatory oversight or financial checks. Who envision a world in which they can expand both their wealth and their influence as wide as they want, and who believe that nation-states—including places like the U.S.—are passé, outmoded ways of organizing societies, and that the next iteration of humanity must belong to these self-appointed visionaries, authoring a revolutionary future wherever they can.

Gathering supporters largely from the world of crypto enthusiasts, Praxis emerged in recent years as the leader of this movement. Its manifesto, published in 2024, posited that the world is “at an inflection point where power is increasingly determined by the ability to capture mindshare of globally dispersed communities.” Praxis, with Brown at the helm, would create a world in which all the trappings of society—infrastructure, contracts, and more—are placed and tracked on the blockchain. This would all create a “Sovereign Network” or “Digital Nation” that would be, as Le Monde reported, a “tax-free enclave, governed by free-market principles and managed by a king-CEO leading citizen-shareholders.”