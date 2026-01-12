“Stupod B*tch”: GoFundMe for Minnesota ICE Agent Is Chilling

One GoFundMe campaign was made by Clyde Emmons of Mount Forest, Michigan, according to Wired. “The stupod cunts want to make a go fund me for the stupod bitch that got what she deserved,” Emmons wrote in a post on Facebook, referring to Ross as the “ICE officer who did his job.”

The virtual fundraiser created just three days ago had already amassed more than $489,000 of the $550,000 goal by Monday evening. The largest donor appeared to be conservative billionaire Bill Ackman, who donated $10,000. GoFundMe appears to have violated its own rule against helping to raise money for individuals connected to violent crimes, Wired reported.

Collin also shared the link to another fundraiser as the “preferred method” to send cash tips to the federal agent who killed a U.S. citizen, and Emmons updated his fundraiser to say that the creator of that second site had established “direct contact” with Jonathan. The creator of the second fundraiser described Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as an “anti-American” traitor “who is Jewish,” according to Prem Thakker of Zeteo News.