“Stupod B*tch”: GoFundMe for Minnesota ICE Agent Is Chilling
Another GoFundMe was rife with antisemitism.
Alpha News, the conservative blog that got first access to Jonathan Ross’s cell phone footage of him killing Renee Good, boosted a fundraiser for the ICE agent that describes the deceased as a “stupod bitch that got what she deserved.”
It seems that in exchange for the website’s high-profile scoop—that got shared by the vice president of the United States—the Minnesota-based news site has decided to line the pockets of a killer. Liz Collin, a conservative podcaster for Alpha News, shared links to multiple fundraisers for Ross.
One GoFundMe campaign was made by Clyde Emmons of Mount Forest, Michigan, according to Wired. “The stupod cunts want to make a go fund me for the stupod bitch that got what she deserved,” Emmons wrote in a post on Facebook, referring to Ross as the “ICE officer who did his job.”
The virtual fundraiser created just three days ago had already amassed more than $489,000 of the $550,000 goal by Monday evening. The largest donor appeared to be conservative billionaire Bill Ackman, who donated $10,000. GoFundMe appears to have violated its own rule against helping to raise money for individuals connected to violent crimes, Wired reported.
Collin also shared the link to another fundraiser as the “preferred method” to send cash tips to the federal agent who killed a U.S. citizen, and Emmons updated his fundraiser to say that the creator of that second site had established “direct contact” with Jonathan. The creator of the second fundraiser described Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as an “anti-American” traitor “who is Jewish,” according to Prem Thakker of Zeteo News.