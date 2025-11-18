A Tea Party for the Democrats? Be Careful What You Wish For

What happened from 2005 to 2008 actually has better lessons for Democrats today. Then, as now, the party leadership had supported a foreign policy initiative that was initially opposed only by the party’s progressives but eventually viewed by most of the party as misguided and indefensible. (The Iraq War in the early 2000s; the strong backing of Israel’s policy in Gaza in recent years.) Then, as now, the party ignored the concerns of activists and insisted it was pursuing a smart electoral strategy—and then lost the presidential race. In the early 2000s, it was both backing the Iraq War and nominating John Kerry for president on the theory that swing voters would support Democrats if they seemed tough on national security issues. (Kerry is a veteran, which was emphasized constantly in his campaign.) In 2023–24, the supposed wisdom was pushing forward Biden despite his age, and then Harris’s over-the-top attempts to establish her security credentials, for instance by repeatedly pledging that the U.S. would maintain the “most lethal” military in the world.

How did Democrats recover back then? They found leaders that the base respected and could rally around, in part because those figures hadn’t been centrally involved in the mistakes of the past. Nancy Pelosi, who had voted against the Iraq War, became the House Democrats’ leader and the party’s most visible figure on Capitol Hill. (Pelosi hung on too long and eventually became the kind of establishment leader she had supplanted in her earlier years.)

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid had actually supported the war. But after Bush won a second term in 2004, Reid and Pelosi jointly ignored the D.C. pundit class, which suggested that the Democrats, led by a San Francisco liberal like Pelosi, were out of step with the country and needed to compromise with Bush. They fought Bush hard on things like his Social Security privatization scheme. You can see the obvious contrast with Schumer, who at the start of the year led Senate Democrats in trying to show they weren’t too oppositional to Trump.