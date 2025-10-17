Blue States Are Teaming Up to Counter RFK Jr.’s Policies. Can It Work?

“It’s one thing if the clinician is an infectious disease doctor who can actually interpret the data and think through the merits … but that’s not the case for most people who are vaccinating,” said Adalja. “It makes it harder for them to sift through the guidance of, ‘This state says this, this neighboring state says this, the American Academy of Pediatrics says this—which of these is the one that applies to my patient in front of me?’”

The guidelines that the state coalitions may devise aren’t binding; as with CDC guidance, it would be up to individual states how they wished to interpret these recommendations for implementing their own policies. Rather than basing these policies on information from the federal government, states will be pooling it themselves. But there are certain things state coalitions cannot do, particularly with regard to vaccine affordability. Most private insurance, as well as Medicaid and some Medicare plans, are required to cover vaccines recommended by ACIP and the CDC for free. So, for example, with the limits on the Covid-19 vaccine announced earlier this year, most payers are no longer required to offer that service free of cost.

“If a vaccine were no longer to be endorsed by the federal officials, it’s nice if the state groups were to recommend it, but that wouldn’t be sufficient” to ensure cost-free coverage, said Schwartz. These coalitions have floated joining forces to directly strike deals with vaccine manufacturers and purchase them in bulk, so they can then offer them to residents free of cost. But for the most part, he predicted, these alliances would be more about open communication and mutual preparedness than acting as a shadow CDC.