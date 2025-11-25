Raging Trump Spirals Further as Push to Jail Enemies Backfires Badly | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Raging Trump Spirals Further as Push to Jail Enemies Backfires Badly

With Trump seething at Dems even as his efforts to prosecute foes hits new setbacks, a sharp legal commentator explains why Trump’s revenge project is running aground—and why he’s at fault for all of it.

Donald Trump tilts head back and speaks vehemently
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This weekend, President Trump raged over a video from Democrats that warned against carrying out “illegal orders.” That led him to get his Defense Secretary to launch an investigation of one of those Democrats, Senator and former Navy captain Mark Kelly. But things kept spiraling downward for Trump when a judge tossed out his corrupt prosecutions of James Comey and Letitia James. The rulingthat his appointment of a stooge U.S. Attorney was illegalshows that his slapdash targeting of enemies is what backfired. In all these stories, Trump is corruptly weaponizing the system to get revenge on enemies for corrupt purposes, and it’s running aground for him. We talked to David Kurtz, who covers legal issues for Talking Points Memo’s excellent Morning Memo newsletter. We discuss how Trump’s own corruption is blowing up in his face, how the failing prosecutions are connected to his vile effort to get revenge on Kelly, and why we’re going to need another post-Watergate-scale reform effort to salvage the system once all this is over. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Daily Blast