Marco Rubio Crashes and Burns Defending Trump’s Plan to Run Venezuela
What legal authority does the U.S. have to run another country?
Secretary of State Marco Rubio couldn’t provide a single legal rationale for President Donald Trump’s plan to put himself in charge of Venezuela.
Rubio flailed Sunday during an appearance on ABC’s This Week, when host George Stephanopoulos asked him under what legal authority Trump intended to “run” Venezuela.
“Under—well, first of all, what’s gonna happen here is that we have a quarantine on their oil. That means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interests of Venezuelan people are met. And that’s what we intend to do,” Rubio replied.
He continued to rant that he was “hopeful” this plan would lead to “positive results,” meaning a Venezuela that was not a “narco-trafficking paradise” and had an oil industry “where the wealth goes to the people, not to a handful of corrupt individuals.”
Unfortunately for Rubio, the question hadn’t been, “What are your hopes and dreams?”
“Let me ask the question again,” Stephanopoulos pressed. “What is the legal authority for the United States to be running Venezuela?”
“Well, I explained to you what our goals are and how we’re going to use the leverage to make it happen,” Rubio said. “As far as what our legal authority is on the quarantine are very simple. We have court orders. These are sanctioned boats. And we get orders from courts to go after and seize these sanctions.”
“So, is the United States running Venezuela right now?” Stephanopoulos asked.
“What we are running is the direction that this is gonna move moving forward, and that is we have leverage,” the secretary replied.
Rubio’s mealymouthed answer seemed to suggest that the Trump administration doesn’t plan to produce any legal authority for their reign in Venezuela, but instead use sanctions as soft power. However, this explanation completely ignores the fact that they just executed a large-scale military operation—without the permission of Congress—to kidnap Nicolás Maduro, and are still threatening more strikes on the country.
Shortly after the strike, Trump said he intended for the United States to manage Venezuela “until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition” of power. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump confirmed Sunday that the U.S. was currently “in charge” of the South American country.