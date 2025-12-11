The States Leading the Way on Regulating AI

All of those laws, of course, would become useless if a federal AI preemption were to be put in place. If the preemption comes through Congress—as Scalise is promising—Weiner says that it “will be litigated,” adding, “Congress’s preemption power is typically tied to enactment of a comprehensive regulatory scheme. And then you can have a fight about what that scheme should be, but the idea that Congress would just ban states from doing this without replacing it with anything else, that’s a legal question.” He seemed even less convinced by Trump’s threats of an executive order, saying, “Trump thinks he’s a king, but he’s not. The president can’t nullify state law by executive order, and it’s a fever dream to suggest otherwise.”

These laws are overwhelmingly popular. They do things like protect the elderly from AI cyberscams. That’s why the Senate vote killing the AI preemption was a staggering 99–1. And these laws represent the most likely avenues for future regulation, if only at the state level.

Nicholas Farnsworth, a lawyer at Orrick who specializes in state-level AI laws, told The New Republic that “we’ll see more and more states adopting the transparency regulations” like the companion chatbot law recently passed in California that requires a disclosure that users are interacting with AI. Farnsworth added that high-risk AI laws like the new one in Colorado “will likely go across the United States.” These deal with high-risk decisions: those in the fields of health care, education, and employment. You can’t, for example, use an AI as the ultimate decision-maker in denying somebody a loan or firing them. Or if you do, you have to give them a chance to appeal for a review with a real live human being.