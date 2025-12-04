Trump’s Crackdown on Afghan Refugees Will Have Dire Consequences

In the days that followed, President Donald Trump targeted Afghan immigrants, building upon months of efforts to limit immigration both from Afghanistan and in general. But making it more difficult for Afghans to enter into or stay in the U.S. could have devastating consequences for those in the midst of the application process—including those who’ve specifically fled their home country because their work with the U.S. military has put their lives at risk as the resurgent Taliban cements its control of the country.

“It’s really hard to overstate the tax of living in limbo while you’re waiting on a process that the government has simply stopped, really in an arbitrary manner,” said Laurie Ball Cooper, vice president of U.S. legal programs at the International Refugee Assistance Project. “They’re scapegoating an entire nationality for the tragic acts of one person.”

Since June, Afghans have been subject to a travel ban, with exceptions made for those applying for Special Immigrant Visas and close family members of citizens. But hours after the shooting, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely.” As of November 27, the State Department has paused the issuance of all visas, including SIVs for Afghans who aided the U.S. during its two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.