Minneapolis Will Prove It’s Better than Trump’s Sick Somali Smear

It is hardly surprising that Trump reviled the Somalis: African, Muslim, and dark-skinned, they provide a veritable trifecta for presidential bigotry. And with his feral genius for sniffing out the wedgiest of issues, one might say in the manner of a piggy rooting for truffles, Trump levied his broadside in the aftermath of a genuine scandal, in which a largely Somali nongovernmental organization in Minnesota called Feeding Our Future defrauded the federal government of $250 million meant for providing meals during the pandemic lockdowns.

Of course, Trump neglected to mention that it was a self-described “white lady” born and bred in Minnesota who led the NGO and the scheme. The very day before the president’s rant against Somalis, the big fraud news in Minneapolis concerned the guilty plea in a $200,000 embezzlement case—by another white longtime Minnesotan, who had filched the money while serving as CEO of the regional Chamber of Commerce. And let’s just leave aside, for the moment, the curious spectacle of Trump 2.0—whose family has trafficked in conflict of interest and de facto bribery on an epic scale—purporting to be the moral conscience of the nation.

In the immediate term, the impact of Trump’s attack on the Somalis of Minnesota will include Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids against them and the continuation of previous threats to withdraw Temporary Protected Status from refugees and a reimposition of the so-called “Muslim ban” of Trump’s first term on incoming travelers and visa applicants. But there’s also some very relevant history—both recent and more distant—that is vital to understanding the demagogic game that Trump is playing with the Somalis.