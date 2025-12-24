The Right-Wing Campaign to Bring Back Gender Segregation in Schools

Yenor’s argument attempts to invert this logic by treating constitutional scrutiny itself as the villain. Because VMI could not openly declare that its mission was to train men for leadership and women for domesticity, the author claims, it was forced to pretend that its goals were “gender neutral” while everyone knew they were not. But this complaint concedes the central point of the Equal Protection Clause: The state may not allocate civic opportunity based on a theory of natural hierarchy, however sincerely held. The inability to defend sex segregation on explicitly sexist grounds is not a flaw in constitutional law. It is the point.

The historical narrative fares no better. The claim that VMI’s decline was caused by the admission of women mistakes correlation for causation and romanticizes a past that was neither as stable nor as virtuous as advertised. Institutions change over time for many reasons: professionalization of the military, shifts in higher education, liability law, federal regulations, and internal governance reforms long predate coeducation. To attribute every disliked change—from haircut rules to honor codes—to the presence of women is not analysis; it is scapegoating.

More revealing than the factual claims is the normative vision driving them. The essay insists that VMI’s true purpose was to form men into a particular kind of moral subject: stoical, hierarchical, deferential upward and commanding downward. This “manly honor” is presented not merely as one virtue among many, but as a civic necessity—something women, by implication, neither need nor can fully embody. In this telling, women could only ever trigger litigation, soften standards, invite oversight, and transform peer governance into administrative control. Equality is portrayed not as justice, but as contamination.