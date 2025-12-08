What If Both Sides in the Birth Rate Debate Are Wrong?

When it comes to birth rates, unfortunately, the panic is not confined to the authoritarian right. We are in the midst of a social panic in which a growing left-right chorus is trumpeting the supposed demographic crisis. The right has been louder about it, of course, with Elon Musk and JD Vance leading the charge for more baby-making. But the left has not been entirely dismissive. A recent Jacobin essay by sociology professor David Calnitsky argued that “the population-decline scenario is one where life gets worse and worse long before it ends,” and The New Republic, though often critical of right-wing pronatalists, published an essay earlier this year arguing for “encouraging woman to have all the babies they want.”

The two sides often present a stark choice when it comes to boosting birth rates: the hard way and the easy way. It’s a choice we should refuse to make.

The hard way is to take away options for women to steer them into motherhood. For example, a Heritage Foundation report recommends eliminating federal subsidies for higher education so that women, free from career distractions, can focus on marriage and children. The hard way also includes banning abortion, which is why Vice President JD Vance famously chose an anti-abortion rally—and his first speech as vice president—to declare: “I want more babies in the United States of America!” At the same time, they launched a mass deportation campaign, literally removing babies and the women who bear them (foreign-born mothers birthed one-in-four babies in the U.S. in 2023). Republican state governments also block access to a variety of reproductive healthcare services.