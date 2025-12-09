Firewood Banks Aren’t Inspiring. They’re a Sign of Collapse.

That’s collapse. Not the cinematic kind. Not the dramatic scenes everyone imagines when they talk about a country falling apart. Collapse is boring. It’s ordinary. It looks like people standing next to a log splitter on a Saturday morning because the safety net dissolved and no one replaced it. Collapse isn’t a single moment. It’s what happens when the systems people rely on keep existing on paper but stop functioning in practice. Heating programs remain funded but reach only a fraction of eligible households. The grid stays interconnected, but the outages keep stacking up and repairs keep getting delayed. Fuel is available, but the costs vary so widely that families can’t budget for it or afford it. These are small failures that accumulate until ordinary people are left to solve problems that institutions were supposed to solve.

Rural families don’t get to pretend. They know exactly what it means when the power goes out for the third time in a month and the utility company shrugs because the profit isn’t there to fix it. And they’ve lived long enough inside these systems to know that plenty of companies don’t fix it when the profit is there, either. They also know what it means when everything gets privatized except the consequences. This winter, federal grid monitors warned that large parts of the country face elevated outage risks because demand is climbing faster than utilities can keep up. The spread of data centers has pushed peak winter load sharply higher, and storms are hitting harder and more often. Rural households feel those failures long before any report is written.

Wood is the last fallback because it’s the only thing that hasn’t been captured by markets or politics. It’s honest. It’s physical. It keeps you warm whether the rest of the country works or not. And that’s exactly why wood banks reveal so much. When a society is functioning, wood isn’t the fallback and families aren’t relying on volunteers with chainsaws. Firewood is now doing the work that was supposed to be guaranteed. That shift is why wood banks have multiplied in places like Maine, where leaders report record demand and new laws now support their expansion because so many families have no other reliable heat.