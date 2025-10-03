There Was a Plan to Save These New Deal Masterpieces. Then Trump Won.

In April 1942, Edward B. Rowan, the assistant chief for fine arts at President Franklin Roosevelt’s Public Buildings Administration, wrote the painter Ben Shahn about some frescoes Shahn was creating for a new federal office building in Washington, D.C. “On Friday I found it convenient to go to the Social Security Building and see your murals,” Rowan wrote:



And I want to congratulate you on this work…. The most exciting section of the painting, to me, was the figure examining the wheat in the lower right hand section. It is my feeling that you have never done a finer figure and I was very much excited over this passage. The mural on the east wall seems to be developing most satisfactorily and the color was particularly impressive and beautiful in pattern.

This fan letter was one of several historic documents, most of them technical, collected by the Smithsonian four years ago to celebrate the 80th anniversary of an art work that could be rubble this time next year—if not sooner. The Social Security Building, which is now called the Wilbur J. Cohen Federal Building, is on a list of 45 buildings designated by the General Services Administration for “accelerated disposition” in 2025. Employees of Voice of America, the agency that resides there, received notices last Friday that they will soon vacate the building, and on Wednesday the Trump administration sped up that process by using the government shutdown as an excuse to furlough them all.