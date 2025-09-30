The New Deal Masterpieces Threatened by Trump’s D.C. Downsizing

Today I want to tell a different story—one that hasn’t been covered by anybody. It’s about that decrepit government building. Before your government sells it off—more than likely at a fire-sale price, because our real estate–genius president is trying, all at once, to sell multiple government buildings into a historically depressed post-Covid commercial market—you should know that it contains probably the most distinguished sample of New Deal–era public art in all of Washington, D.C.—one whose existence is among the capital’s best-kept secrets.

The work in question is a gorgeous series of frescoes by Ben Shahn (1898–1969) celebrating the 1935 establishment of Social Security. “I think the Social Security mural is the best work I’ve done,” Shahn wrote when he completed the work in June 1942. “Anyway, it was the most satisfying. I felt I had everything under control—or almost under control—the big masses of color to make it decorative and the little details to make it interesting.”

Your great-grandparents paid Shahn to paint these frescoes. Now your government is throwing them away.