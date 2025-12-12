Fiasco for Trump as Judge Issues Harsh Rebuke in Abrego Garcia Case

The topline news in Judge Paula Xinis’s ruling—the one getting media coverage—is her surprising ruling that no order of removal for Abrego Garcia exists. She ruled his continued detention unlawful, and he’s now been released, though he still faces separate Justice Department prosecution for allegedly trafficking migrants.

But buried in this ruling is even bigger news. It concludes that Abrego Garcia’s treatment throughout has violated due process. Again and again, it scorches the Trump administration’s “extraordinary” and “troubling” handling of this whole case, suggesting it’s been utterly lawless and rife with malicious abuses of power.

The ruling neatly encapsulates the madness of the Trump era. It recounts that Abrego Garcia was removed with scores of others to El Salvador in March, which the administration admitted was an “error” violating an immigration judge’s 2019 “withholding of removal” ruling barring his deportation to that country, where he was born and raised before fleeing to the U.S. as a teenager. After the Supreme Court ruled in April that officials must “facilitate” his return, they dragged their feet, bringing him back eight weeks later. During that time in El Salvador he was tortured.