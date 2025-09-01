A Labor Day Lesson Plan: Teach High-Schoolers About Workplace Rights

How many teenagers nationwide had similar experiences or worse this past summer? How many faced sexual harassment, or were asked to do dangerous jobs without training? Young workers (aged 15-24) are far more likely to be injured on the job than those who are older. In 2023, three 16-year-old high schoolers were killed on the job in a five-week period, at a Mississippi poultry plant, a Wisconsin logging company, and a Missouri landfill.

As they return to the classroom this fall, students will learn nothing at all about dealing with any of these realities, because throughout the United States, we generally have zero required education about people’s rights at work. This needs to change: High schools nationwide should incorporate education about workplace rights.

As it stands, teenagers with summer stints become twentysomethings and thirtysomethings with full-time employment, many also juggling childcare or elder care. (Some of them even become bosses.) All the while, our system assumes people will learn the essentials through … TikTok? Osmosis? A yellowing poster in the break room? Workers’ lack of knowledge creates fertile ground for low-road employers to take advantage, leading to high rates of wage theft, workplace injuries, and more.