What’s Really Behind the Right-Wing Attack on Public School Teachers

Rufo is by no means alone; he’s just the guy who said the quiet part out loud. To be clear, fascists and autocrats and far-right extremists don’t want to help all students, nor do they want to strengthen public schools. They don’t want students to learn about the painful parts of American history, and they don’t want to level the playing field for children living in abject poverty. Their goal is to exploit problems, not solve them. They want to divide us, otherizing those who are different while casting pluralism as the problem. These extremists try to pit us against each other and distract us so they can rig the system for themselves. When the far right gets enough people to believe that diversity is a threat and opportunity is a zero-sum game, they use the anger and resentment they foment to defund and destabilize public schools.

Take private school vouchers. In 2022, Arizona became the first state in the nation to enact universal vouchers, despite voters overwhelmingly voting to reject them. Data from Arizona reveal the true impact of handing over taxpayer money to private education. Vouchers go largely to the wealthiest zip codes in the state. Three out of four students who received them were already attending private school, which means those families could already afford private school tuition before they got taxpayer money. Some private schools raised tuition accordingly. Meanwhile, in 2024, just two years after universal vouchers took effect, Arizona faced a massive budget “meltdown”—a $1.4 billion black hole that nonpartisan researchers attributed mostly to vouchers.

Vouchers are not a solution to fix education—in fact “they have not produced academic gains for students,” reports Diane Ravitch, and, “if anything, such students often lose ground academically.” But fixing education isn’t the point. Vouchers—just like all of the far-right’s other attacks on teachers and public schools—are a strategy to end public education as we know it. Indeed, as of this writing, in the Phoenix area alone, 20 public schools have been shuttered as Arizona’s privatization scheme has expanded.