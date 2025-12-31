The New Republic’s Favorite Stories of 2025

Real Men Steal Countries: Inside Trump’s Absurd Greenland Obsession
By Christopher Hooks
An underdressed reporter journeys across icy, barren Greenland—and into Trump’s bored, nineteenth-century brain.
Amy Coney Barrett Isn’t What the Conservative Legal Movement Expected
By Matt Ford
The Supreme Court’s second-newest justice is proving herself to be a non-hack—to the increasing consternation of MAGA.
Inside Stephen Miller’s Dark Plot to Build a MAGA Terror State
By Greg Sargent
He is descended from Russian Jews—you know, the kind of people who were once denounced as alien and unassimilable. Today, his project is to unleash government persecution of those he deems alien and unassimilable. How far will Miller’s sadistic designs go?
Firewood Banks Aren’t Inspiring. They’re a Sign of Collapse.
By Sean Carlton
Rural communities are banding together to chop firewood so that people in need can heat their homes. This shouldn’t be necessary.
Inside the Private Equity Scam—and the Livelihoods It Has Destroyed
By Molly Osberg
Financiers have bamboozled the public for years about their expertise in “fixing” companies. Yet they often—and sometimes deliberately—run them into the ground.
Trump’s Military Parade Was a Pathetic Event for a Pathetic President
By Malcolm Ferguson
The turnout wasn’t anything like what he wanted—and not everyone who showed up was even a fan of his.
The Island Where People Go to Cheat Death
By Shayla Love
In a pop-up city off the coast of Honduras, longevity startups are trying to fast-track anti-aging drugs. Is this the future of medical research?
Decades Later, the Truth Behind a Grisly Mass Murder in El Salvador
By George Black
The 1980 execution of four American churchwomen was one of the most shocking human rights crimes of the twentieth century. No one has ever really gotten to the bottom of it—until now.
What’s the Matter with Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi?
By Jacob Bacharach
Tech billionaires and iconoclast journalists suddenly see eye to eye.
How the Billionaires Took Over
By Timothy Noah
Yes, Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. But the far bigger menace is the monstrous growth in wealth concentration over five decades that made a Trump presidency possible—and maybe inevitable. Here’s how we let it happen.
The Right’s Baseless Project to Link Trans People With Extremism
By Melissa Gira Grant
A campaign for the FBI to adopt a new designation of “transgender ideology–inspired violence and extremism” is less about law enforcement than politics.
Bari Weiss’s Big Secret Is That She’s Boring
By Alex Shephard
The “contrarian” journalist’s new vision for CBS News appears to just mean reinventing Crossfire.
Trump’s Immigration Nightmare: It Is Happening Here
By Radley Balko
With astonishing speed, the administration has toppled the most cherished pillars of a free society. And the experts agree: It’s all going to get much, much worse.
Inside the Hunger Crisis in America’s Last Frontier
By Grace Segers
Alaska’s unique challenges make it difficult to obtain healthy food and adequate medical care. Are the Trump administration and Congress making it worse?
How I Became a Populist
By Alvaro M. Bedoya
My time at the Federal Trade Commission—before Donald Trump fired me—totally changed the way I see our political divide.