The New Republic’s Favorite Stories of 2025

Illustration by Cold War Steve

By Christopher Hooks



An underdressed reporter journeys across icy, barren Greenland—and into Trump’s bored, nineteenth-century brain.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

By Matt Ford



The Supreme Court’s second-newest justice is proving herself to be a non-hack—to the increasing consternation of MAGA.

Illustration by Matt Mahurin

By Greg Sargent



He is descended from Russian Jews—you know, the kind of people who were once denounced as alien and unassimilable. Today, his project is to unleash government persecution of those he deems alien and unassimilable. How far will Miller’s sadistic designs go?

George Etheredge/The New York Times/Redux

By Sean Carlton



Rural communities are banding together to chop firewood so that people in need can heat their homes. This shouldn’t be necessary.



Illustration by Gustavo Magalhães

By Molly Osberg



Financiers have bamboozled the public for years about their expertise in “fixing” companies. Yet they often—and sometimes deliberately—run them into the ground.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

By Malcolm Ferguson



The turnout wasn’t anything like what he wanted—and not everyone who showed up was even a fan of his.

Illustration by Alex Nabaum

By Shayla Love



In a pop-up city off the coast of Honduras, longevity startups are trying to fast-track anti-aging drugs. Is this the future of medical research?

CHRISTINE SPENGLER/SYGMA/SYGMA VIA GETTY IMAGES

By George Black



The 1980 execution of four American churchwomen was one of the most shocking human rights crimes of the twentieth century. No one has ever really gotten to the bottom of it—until now.



Illustration by David Litman

By Jacob Bacharach



Tech billionaires and iconoclast journalists suddenly see eye to eye.

Illustration by Nicolás Ortega

By Timothy Noah



Yes, Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. But the far bigger menace is the monstrous growth in wealth concentration over five decades that made a Trump presidency possible—and maybe inevitable. Here’s how we let it happen.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Melissa Gira Grant



A campaign for the FBI to adopt a new designation of “transgender ideology–inspired violence and extremism” is less about law enforcement than politics.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

By Alex Shephard



The “contrarian” journalist’s new vision for CBS News appears to just mean reinventing Crossfire.

Illustration by Brian Stauffer

By Radley Balko



With astonishing speed, the administration has toppled the most cherished pillars of a free society. And the experts agree: It’s all going to get much, much worse.

Nathaniel Wilder for The New Republic

By Grace Segers



Alaska’s unique challenges make it difficult to obtain healthy food and adequate medical care. Are the Trump administration and Congress making it worse?

Greg Kahn for The New Republic

By Alvaro M. Bedoya



My time at the Federal Trade Commission—before Donald Trump fired me—totally changed the way I see our political divide.