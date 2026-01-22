Trump Takes His American Decline Tour to Davos

If they see that you’re blue They’ll look down on you So why oh why should I …

Archie stops, thanks the audience for coming, then says with a downward swipe of the hand: “Let me know where you’re working tomorrow night. I’ll come and see you.”

Trump’s supporters (most recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson) often advise that we take Trump “seriously, not literally”—a condescending formulation coined in 2016 by the conservative writer Selena Zito. Listen to the music, not the words. I tried to do this on Wednesday morning while watching Trump’s Davos speech. Like most of his recent public appearances, it was an endless stream-of-consciousness recitation of preposterous lies, childish boasts, and angry insults, most of which we’ve heard before. The words said: I make America mighty, you Europeans make yourselves weak, plus you are so goddamned ungrateful, shame on you. The music said: I’m losing my wits, I’m losing my power, and I sort of know it, but:

If they see that you’re blue They’ll walk out on you So why oh why should I Bother to care.

Until now, Trump’s political story has been the pride that goeth before the fall, except the fall keeps getting delayed. To render a different comparison from the entertainment world: Trump is like a popular streaming TV series that delivered a riveting first couple of seasons, but then alienated the critics and more discriminating viewers by delaying the climax again and again with wildly implausible plot twists. The logical endpoint to the story was January 6, 2021, but the producers got greedy and gave Trump a not-remotely-believable second term in which he threatens to invade Greenland and throw the Federal Reserve chairman in prison. Trump’s show runner is out of ideas; the Greenland story arc, for instance, is an obvious steal from Borgen’s bleak final season.