Is Jimmy Carter Where Environmentalism Went Wrong?

Jimmy Carter may be the most beloved ex-president in recent history, at least among environmentalists. Climate hawks and conservationists often credit him with trying and tragically failing to save the planet. Carter’s 1979 installation of solar panels on the White House roof is remembered as a symbol of his administration’s prescient attempts to tackle emissions and conserve nature; one presidential historian recently ranked him among “the greatest conservation presidents or environmental presidents of all time.” As the story goes, that legacy was snuffed out by his successor, Ronald Reagan, whose administration took down the panels and got to work trying to dismantle his good deeds in the name of neoliberalism.

How accurate is this tale? Carter certainly deserves credit for taking climate change seriously, signing significant pieces of environmental legislation, commissioning a landmark report on the then little-known subject, and protecting more than 100 million acres of land in Alaska. In other ways, the sweater-wearing former nuclear engineer is remembered as a suboptimal messenger for environmentalism. The Carter administration’s greatest flaw, though—arguably the one most damaging to the planet—was its steadfast commitment to austerity. Unlike the White House solar panels, that legacy persisted—and continues to haunt the climate movement to this day.

To many Democrats today, Carter’s so-called “malaise speech” remains a cautionary tale. (Although this is how the address is widely known, the actual word “malaise” didn’t appear in the original text.) To an audience of an estimated 100 million people in July 1979, Carter warned that the “erosion of our confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and the political fabric of America.” He cited polls showing that a majority of Americans thought the next five years would be worse than the last, along with growing distrust in society’s major institutions.

Carter had initially set out to give a more bounded speech about energy (“the immediate test of our ability to unite this nation”) and assuage concerns about rising gas prices as drivers queued at filling stations for rationed fuel. He announced plans for a sprawling mobilization to set import quotas; fund energy conservation efforts; and boost domestic production of coal, oil, and solar as a means to reduce the country’s reliance on OPEC. Toward the end of the speech Carter also implored Americans to chip in: carpooling more, avoiding unnecessary trips, and setting thermostats higher in the summer and lower in the winter. “There is simply no way to avoid sacrifice,” he said.

The speech was well received at the time. Carter’s approval rating jumped by 11 percent afterward. Subsequent polling found that approval ratings for his handling of energy matters, in particular, more than doubled. Yet concerns about fuel prices lingered. “Carter, Kiss My Gas” bumper stickers proliferated, and Reagan campaigned on promises to unleash barriers to American energy production. “First we must decide that ‘less’ is not enough,” Reagan stumped, “It is no program simply to say ‘use less energy.’” Carter also fired most of his Cabinet a few days after the speech, reflecting what his vice president, Walter Mondale, called “a new direction.”