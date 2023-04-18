Is Jimmy Carter Where Environmentalism Went Wrong?

Jimmy Carter may be the most beloved ex-president in recent history, at least among environmentalists. Climate hawks and conservationists often credit him with trying and tragically failing to save the planet. Carter’s 1979 installation of solar panels on the White House roof is remembered as a symbol of his administration’s prescient attempts to tackle emissions and conserve nature; one presidential historian recently ranked him among “the greatest conservation presidents or environmental presidents of all time.” As the story goes, that legacy was snuffed out by his successor, Ronald Reagan, whose administration took down the panels and got to work trying to dismantle his good deeds in the name of neoliberalism.

How accurate is this tale? Carter certainly deserves credit for taking climate change seriously, signing significant pieces of environmental legislation, commissioning a landmark report on the then little-known subject and protecting more than 100 million acres of land in Alaska. In other ways, the sweater-wearing former nuclear engineer is remembered as a suboptimal messenger for environmentalism. The Carter administration’s greatest flaw, though—arguably the one most damaging to the planet—was its steadfast commitment to austerity. Unlike the White House solar panels, that legacy persisted—and continues to haunt the climate movement to this day.

To many Democrats today, Carter’s so-called “malaise speech” remains a cautionary tale. (Although this is how the address is widely known, the actual word “malaise” didn’t appear in the original text.) To an audience of an estimated 100 million people in July 1979, Carter warned that the “erosion of our confidence in the future is threatening to destroy the social and the political fabric of America.” He cited polls showing that a majority of Americans thought the next five years would be worse than the last, along with growing distrust in society’s major institutions.