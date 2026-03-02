What About Those Celebrating Iranians? We’ve Seen This Movie Before.

I’ll get to that history, but first, in the interest of transparency, let me answer the three questions I posed above. First, yes, the sight of Iranians celebrating is a nice thing to see, although only to a point, as I’ll explain. Second, yes, the spread of liberal democracy is what the United States of America is supposed to stand for; it simply isn’t clear to me (and many millions of others) that things are quite that simple here. We’ve observed Trump for over a decade after all, and he has shown no such commitment to either democracy or liberation—he would just prefer for more people to be living under his book, as opposed to someone else’s. And it might surprise you to learn the answer to the third bullet point: No, actually. I consider Trump a walking malignancy in virtually every imaginable way, a cruel charlatan and sociopath who has done untold damage to the nation and world over the years. But if the Islamic Republic were to fall tomorrow and Iran were to turn into another Sweden in a week, and Trump got all the credit for it, I’d be very happy for the long-suffering people of Iran and would likely even admit that Trump did a good thing!

Alas, there isn’t much chance of that happening. The odds are better than even that those hopeful people dancing in the streets Saturday will be disappointed. Perhaps crushed under the heel of a new despot. I’m afraid history tells us so.

Many of the people of Ukraine cheered the Wehrmacht when the Germans marched through in 1941. Why shouldn’t they have? The Germans were there to topple Stalin, who had starved four million of them to death in the prior decade. The Germans will save us from Dzhugashvili’s madness, many Ukrainians thought; indeed, quite a few became fascist fighters, under the leadership of the odious Stepan Bandera.