A Field Guide to the Right’s Hysterical and Desperate Response to Trump’s Indictment

I argued yesterday that one way of looking at Trump’s indictment was to marvel how unremarkable it was. The basic facts surrounding the hush-money payments made to infrequent Trump paramour Stormy Daniels, which were proffered weeks before the 2016 election, have been common knowledge for many years; very few people, even among Trump’s die-hard supporters, deny that a crime was committed. If Trump were, say, governor of New York and did the exact same thing, he would almost certainly have been held accountable by now. For years, Trump was able to use his wealth and clout—and then his political profile and unique circumstances as a sitting president—to evade the law while committing a host of crimes. But now he is being held accountable for one of his misdeeds. This is how the system should work, even though it rarely does for people like Donald Trump.



As you might expect, this is not how the right has greeted news of the indictment. The fact that Trump almost certainly committed the crime he is likely to be charged with has barely punctured the hermetically sealed world of the Fox News set. Instead, following Trump’s lead, the right-wing media and the Republican Party have descended into wild and grandiloquent hyperbole, embellishing fairly straightforward charges (man pays off woman with potentially damaging information so he can win an election) into a dark fable of creeping authoritarianism. This is not Donald Trump being held accountable! This is proof that the United States has fallen not just into tyranny but into the worst kind of tyranny: the third-world kind. It is a chilling fantasy, one that speaks to many of the right’s most chilling preoccupations. It’s also deeply funny, a moment of weird and wild mythomania.



Much of the response on the right has followed Trump’s own lead. In a statement released shortly after news of his indictment broke, the former president raged and fulminated at his persecutors. “THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE,” he wrote in all caps (if that wasn’t obvious) on his decrepit microblogging platform, Truth Social. “IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS … THE USA IS NOW A THIRD-WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!” Say what you want about Trump, but he knows how to play the hits: This is a witch hunt. His enemies, unable to defeat him politically (except when they do, as happened three years ago), weaponize the justice system, kneecapping the greatest president ever, all because he committed a few campaign finance violations.

