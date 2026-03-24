Will the Supreme Court Make Bribery Even Easier?

Sittenfeld: Just so, just so you know like, look I have, you know I, I love what you do as someone revitalizing our city creating jobs. I am fond of you as a friend. I also have like you know obligations to do the things I need to do to be a successful candidate so. Ndukwe: Absolutely. Sittenfeld: So, but what that means is I don’t really get like, if if you say look I don’t want to support you in the name of Chinedum Ndukwe, but some guy I’ve never met from Columbus is going to use a coup, you know, you know [your] network are going to a, round up a bunch of LLC checks. Like that’s great. I actually don’t care. But I mean the one thing I will say is like, you know I mean, you don’t want me to like be like ‘hey Chin like love you but can’t’ you know like, you know, I mean like, you know like. I, I, I want people to support me, that’s like … Ndukwe: Absolutely. Sittenfeld: … if a candidate doesn’t want people to support them, they’re a shitty dumb candidate … Ndukwe: Yeah, right, yeah, right. Sittenfeld: … and you know I’ve been [unintelligible] a lot of people have come through in a really big way that’s been awesome so far and I would love, I would love for you to be one of those people too.

Note how cagey and indirect Sittenfeld became at this point. Prosecutors interpreted the “hey Chin, like, love you but can’t” statement to mean that if Ndukwe did not provide the requisite donations from himself and his associates, he would be unable to get Sittenfeld’s support on the city council on future redevelopment projects. Ndukwe himself testified at trial that he thought it “was very clear that if I donated, he was going to support and be supportive in my efforts, and if I didn’t, he wasn’t going to be supportive.”

In a later conversation, Ndukwe pressed Sittenfeld on his support for a redevelopment project known as 435 Elm, saying that he and his allies wanted to know that “it’s gonna be a yes vote, you know, without, without a doubt.” Sittenfeld’s answer was open to interpretation. “I mean, obv—as you know, obviously nothing can be illegal, like—illegally nothing can be a quid, quid pro quo,” he replied. “And I know that’s not what you’re saying either. But what I can say is that I’m always super pro-development and revitalization of especially our urban core.”

Based on these conversations, as well as other ones where Sittenfeld’s support was discussed alongside the logistics of donating tens of thousands of dollars to his political action committee, a federal grand jury indicted Sittenfeld on multiple counts of bribery, honest-services wire fraud, and extortion in 2020. After a 2022 trial, jurors convicted Sittenfeld on one count of bribery and one count of extortion while acquitting him on the other charges.