The Supreme Court Will Choose Between Church and State Once Again

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, for its part, declined to apply Carson at all because the state did not make a practice of treating religious schools differently than secular ones. “The Department did not exclude faith-based preschools from participating in UPK,” the three-judge panel explained. “Indeed, they welcomed and actively solicited their participation. The only relevant limitation on any preschool’s participation is the nondiscrimination requirement, which applies to all preschools regardless of whether they are religious or secular.”

More importantly, as the state noted, “Colorado’s law, as written and as implemented, does not allow for any exceptions from its equal-opportunity requirements.” Since there are no exceptions, the state continued, Smith applies because the law is neutral and generally applicable. The plaintiffs tried to circumvent that point by emphasizing a Colorado official’s testimony that the state might consider exemptions if a preschool requested a preference for “gender-nonconforming children” or “children of color from historically underserved areas.” That willingness, the plaintiffs claimed, meant that the law wasn’t as ironclad as the state had averred.

But the Tenth Circuit put little stock in this argument or the official’s testimony. The official in question, the court noted, was responding to hypothetical questions and still noted that the prefernces could only be given “as long as there wasn’t discrimination that was aligned to the [non]discrimination provision.” No such exemptions had ever been given, the panel noted, and concluding otherwise “would require that we invert a clear reading of the Department’s regulations based not on their language or operation, but a series of hypotheticals posed unexpectedly to one witness at trial.”