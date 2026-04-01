When Did This War Really Start? When Trump Blew Up Obama’s Iran Deal

There are only two solutions to this problem. The first is war. Destroy all the centrifuges and other production sites. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is correct that he has been urging war on Iran since he warned, as a young member of the Knesset in 1992, that Iran could make a bomb “within three to five years.” No U.S. president until now has ever ordered such a war because of the obvious risk of catastrophic consequences.

The other alternative is negotiations. The great tragedy of U.S.-Iran relations is that when one nation was willing to negotiate, the other was not. After the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, for example, Iran offered to negotiate its then-tiny nuclear program, its relations with Israel and Saudi Arabia, and more. But the U.S. refused. Vice President Dick Cheney reportedly said, “We don’t negotiate with evil; we defeat it.” In 2009, President Barack Obama was willing to open talks but was rebuffed by Iran’s hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. But finally, in 2013, the stars aligned. In June of that year, Iranians elected a reformist president, Hassan Rouhani, who was ready to talk to Obama. That November, the United States and its partners (Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Russia, and China) struck an interim agreement with Iran, finalized in a 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, popularly known as the Iran Deal.

The deal was perhaps the strongest nonproliferation agreement ever negotiated. It solved the problem. The restrictions in the deal prevented Iran from getting anywhere near the production of highly enriched uranium or plutonium (the other element used in the cores of bombs). It blocked all of Iran’s pathways to a bomb for 15 to 25 years.