The Fight to Save D.C.’s New Deal Sistine Chapel From Trump

How soon might the Cohen building get sold off? Its circumstances are different from the other three’s. The Cohen building sale was compelled by a January 2025 amendment that Ernst snuck in to a water resources bill for reasons that remain unclear. (Congress does not typically tell GSA which buildings to sell.) The amendment stipulated that the Cohen must be sold “not later than 2 years” after it’s vacated. The building is not yet vacant; some Voice of America and Health and Human Services employees remain.

On the other hand: Nothing in the amendment said the building can’t be sold before it’s vacated (though that, I’m told, would play havoc with normal GSA procedures). The main obstacle to quick action, a former GSA staffer told me, is that the Cohen probably hasn’t yet gone through the consultation process with preservationists required before any sale under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. “I can’t say 100 percent that they haven’t done 106,” this person said, “but I can say that if they did it” without including the Living New Deal, which GSA previously certified to participate, “it would be incredibly shady and unprecedented.”

I tagged along on Doggett’s tour of the Cohen building Wednesday. Also in attendance were Democratic Rep. Paul Tonko of New York (“We’ve got to fight this battle hard,” he told me); Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico (she said she’s been working on reauthorization of the National Historic Preservation Act); and assorted staffers for Democratic House and Senate members. David Olin was there, too. He’s senior conservator at Olin Conservation Inc., where he’s been looking after the Cohen building murals for 30-odd years. Cohen told me last December that he was in discussions with GSA to perform a feasibility study about removing the Shahns and other art work. That contract has not yet been signed, Olin told me Wednesday—another reason to doubt the GSA has made much progress yet on the Section 106 process. Still, Olin told the tour group, he knows enough to state that the Shahns are quite fragile and that removing them would require carving them up.