Trump Falls Asleep Again After He Says Medical Checkup Went Perfectly
This time, the president fell asleep as his Cabinet discussed war.
After his third medical checkup in 13 months, and a delusional all-out blitz from his social media team defending him, President Trump has once again fallen asleep on camera in the middle of a Cabinet meeting, on Wednesday.
The president could be seen with his eyes closed for a prolonged period of time while sitting right next to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And he seemed to struggle to keep them open while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke, as well.
This comes just one day after the administration’s Rapid Response 47 X account spent hours lambasting various CNN hosts for blinking or looking down, equating it to Trump’s obvious naps. But people aren’t that stupid—the president is an old man, turning 80 in a matter of days, and sometimes he’ll doze off in a meeting. And we should be having these conversations about his health because his naps, swollen ankles, and mysterious bruises, as well as the constant denial from his team about them, only makes the situation more alarming.
This is at least the eighth time President Trump has fallen asleep on camera this year.