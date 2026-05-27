Trump Threatens to Bomb an Entirely Different Middle Eastern Country
Donald Trump’s warmongering is expanding.
After campaigning on a promise of “no new wars,” President Donald Trump just threatened to bomb yet another country.
During a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, a reporter asked Trump whether he would accept a short-term deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Iran and Oman to control the essential passageway for global trade. Trump claimed that “nobody” would control the Strait of Hormuz, but that the U.S. would “watch over it.”
“It’s international waters, and Oman will behave just like everybody else, or we’ll have to blow ’em up,” Trump said. “They understand that, they’ll be fine.”
The so-called peace president’s remarks were shockingly violent, and at odds with other reports.
The U.S. and Iran are reportedly finalizing a draft “memorandum of understanding” that would require the U.S. military to withdraw its forces from the region and lift the blockade on Iranian ports, according to a report on IRIB, Iranian state television. In return Iran, in cooperation with Oman, would restore trade through the Strait of Hormuz to prewar levels within one month.
The White House pushed back against the report Wednesday morning, calling it “a complete fabrication.”