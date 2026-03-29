Trump’s “God Squad” Might Vote for a Whale’s Extinction This Week

Some will say that a riparian buffer in a Midwestern township cannot save the Rice’s whale. They are right, but that’s not my point. The open oceans are beyond the jurisdiction of a local zoning board, but the creeks that feed those oceans are not. The forests that hold the soil that filters into those creeks are not. The wetlands that buffer every community from its own worst impulses are not. And the zoning codes that spread us so thin across the landscape that a car becomes the only way to exist—making us dependent on the very industry now pushing to disregard a critically endangered whale—are not beyond local reach either. What hundreds of planning commissions decide, collectively, is not a footnote to federal policy. It is the policy that actually touches ground.

So attend your local zoning board and planning commission meetings, and speak up about the issues that matter to you; better yet, run for a seat at the table. When a community decides that the creatures sharing its land have a claim upon our consideration, it is making a statement about the kind of humanity it intends to practice. It is a fundamental refusal of the logic that everything can be monetized. It is a declaration that some things are held in trust, not just in inventory.

A lawsuit has been filed by the Center for Biological Diversity to challenge the convening of the God Squad and their purported agenda and authority—specifically objecting to the unprecedented use of a sweeping national security exemption to bypass the usual Endangered Species Act procedures. If the challenge is successful, a judge could issue an injunction delaying the meeting and ultimately hear the full merits of the case, which could take years. This only buys some time for the Rice’s whale. Time, in this case, is not relief but a question: Is this a pause before extinction or a turning point?