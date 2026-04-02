Pam Bondi’s Firing Is a Sign of Trump’s Increasing Weakness

President Trump wanted his Department of Justice to prosecute and put in jail former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Representative Adam Schiff, and numerous of his other political enemies. That effort has largely failed. So Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday. Her replacement is likely to be just as horrible and corrupt, but her dismissal is the latest sign of Trump’s growing weakness and the successful resistance to his authoritarian aims.

Trump did not explain exactly why he sacked Bondi, who will be replaced for now by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the president’s former personal lawyer. But reports from The New York Times and NBC News suggest that the president was frustrated by Bondi’s handling of the files associated with Jeffrey Epstein and her failure to win convictions against James and others hated by Trump.