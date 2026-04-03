The Trump Dictatorship Is Cracking Up

Similarly, on Epstein, Bondi argued internally for keeping many of the files buried, per the Journal. That’s also a corrupt act. Yet Trump blamed her for failing to keep the story out of the news, even though his own stonewalling—and the presence of his name all over the files—were the real reasons for the unflagging media attention.

Here again, Bondi was cast from grace after deeply corrupting the institution she served but failing to achieve an impossible Trumpian demand—erasure of the unalterable record of his deep entanglement with Epstein. The crowning humiliation: As the end grew near, Bondi flattered Trump in self-debasing ways and performatively dressed down Trump enemies in public to assuage the Audience of One. None of it could save her.

Hegseth’s firing of a top Pentagon official also follows elements of the “personalist” pattern. The New York Times reports that Hegseth removed Gen. Randy George, the chief of staff of the Army, angering many senior officials. George and his allies clashed with Hegseth over the latter’s controversial derailment of the promotion of four officers—two Black and two female—potentially due to their race and gender. Hoping to resolve the situation, George asked for a meeting with Hegseth, but it was refused.