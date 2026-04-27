The Generation That Got Stuck in Lockdown

While some of the earliest fiction about Covid was obviously undigested and misconceived—like the collaborative novel Fourteen Days, the publishing world’s equivalent to Gal Gadot’s much-pilloried “Imagine” video—hindsight has not necessarily proved an asset. Years later, Covid novels can still feel like a grab bag of the same handful of images and motifs: sirens, masks, vaccines; the guilt of the privileged, and the paranoia of the disenfranchised. In 2024, Katy Waldman wrote for The New Yorker that, despite superficial differences in this growing body of literature, “a single note seems to sound throughout—a tone of pummeling topicality.” Last year, in an essay that coincided with the fifth anniversary of the onset of Covid, Lily Meyer echoed the idea that pandemic novels are too carefully managed, arguing in The Atlantic that we’ve yet to see one “that truly submits to the uncontrollable reality” of that time.

Martin is clearly aware of the challenge he has set for himself. When Malcolm, isolated by social-distancing guidelines and by his girlfriend Violet’s job at a Manhattan hospital, decides to try writing something of more literary merit than his prep school murder-mystery debut, he winkingly dismisses the idea of setting a book during the pandemic. “When should it take place?” he asks himself. “Definitely not now.” This self-consciousness could easily grate, but Martin gets away with it, largely because Down Time manages to distinguish itself from other Covid novels almost immediately. Most of the literary fiction about the pandemic, from Rachel Cusk’s Second Place to Gary Shteyngart’s Our Country Friends, Ann Patchett’s Tom Lake, Sigrid Nunez’s The Vulnerables, and Hari Kunzru’s Blue Ruin, has been an exercise in compression. Typically set over a short period of time at the height of lockdown, these novels place a group of neatly symmetrical characters—mothers and daughters; artists and patrons; couples and exes; boomers and Zoomers—in close quarters, with explosive, or cathartic, results. Down Time, by contrast, is interested in duration: how the choices we made in the weeks and months before March 2020 took on a retroactive significance, the consequences of which might not have become clear until long after the emergency subsided.

At the start of the novel, Martin’s cast of characters is wrestling with two of the most fundamental questions of literature, and indeed of life: what to do, and with whom to do it. Cassandra and Aaron are seven years into a relationship that has been marked, on Aaron’s side, by ever shorter cycles of sobriety and excess. Newly liberated from his most recent stint in rehab, he lasts less than 24 hours before succumbing to the next binge. Unbeknownst to Cassandra, however, the trigger for this latest slip is Aaron’s rehab roommate turned lover, a prodigal son of privilege named Xavier. Aaron’s desire for Xavier is equal parts exhilarating and terrifying, a threat to his self-conception as a happily partnered heterosexual man whose fantasies only occasionally verged on the benignly bi-curious. So he is relieved when Covid abruptly curtails his and Cassandra’s separation. “He wasn’t quite so solipsistic as to imagine that the virus was God’s plan for getting him back together with the girlfriend he didn’t deserve,” Martin writes of Aaron, “but it did seem like a notable coincidence.” Amid the threat of the unfamiliar, he and Cassandra become two of many who opt to cleave to the unhappiness they know.