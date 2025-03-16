The Pandemic Never Ended

Fall 2021 brought some relief, as I started to learn what combinations of medications and supplements helped me function better. I never imagined I’d come to rely on 15 to 20 medications per day just to feel somewhat normal. I still have to ration my steps. I still feel physically ill the day after I do too much, walk uphill, exercise, or dance at a wedding. And now, I am still plagued with the fear of an ongoing pandemic while many have the luxury of pretending it’s over.

Though the public health emergency has been declared over, the World Health Organization still says we are in a pandemic. This winter, over 1,000 people still died per day from Covid. I certainly feel the impact of the pandemic, every day. Today, people say “during the pandemic” when they mean “during lockdown.” This distinction—or lack thereof—upsets me; though I try to remember that people don’t mean to offend. This is the product of ignorance and misinformation, coming from the top down. It’s not lost on me that if the Trump administration had declared a lockdown a few days earlier, maybe this wouldn’t have happened to me. Maybe I would have my pre-Covid life back by now. Maybe I’d be one of the freewheeling many, living in seeming ignorant bliss despite the millions dead and disabled from Covid. A tiny twist in my tale might have been enough to alter my fate. But even if I’d have ended up standing on the bright side today, that wouldn’t change the fact that a shadow still remains.

This goes far beyond my personal health relative to others. This is a story about public policy and the nature of citizenship, as well. This is about the health of a nation, and the world, and the lessons we could have learned. Five years later, it is sad to think about what could have been. For a moment, we had universal basic income and health care. For a moment, we banged pots and pans each night to thank our health care workers. For a moment, there was a sense that we cared about the vulnerable. There was a moment of solidarity, somewhere within the trauma.