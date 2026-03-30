A GOP Governor? In California? Unless the Dems Get It Together, Yes.

Some California Democratic leaders are very aware of this issue and have been trying to fix it. Earlier this month, Rusty Hicks, the chairman of the California Democratic Party, released a public letter urging some of the lowest polling candidates to get out of the race before the formal filing deadline on March 6, to ensure that their names were not on the ballot. No one dropped out. Hicks last week publicly released a poll funded by the state party that showed Hilton at 16 percent, Bianco at 15, Porter, Steyer and Swalwell at 10 percent, and the other Democrats even further back. Hicks, to his credit, is not being subtle.

But the situation is actually getting worse. The University of Southern California and KABC-TV Los Angeles were due last week to host a debate that was supposed to include only the top candidates in the race. To select which candidates would qualify, a USC political science professor came up with a formula that assessed the candidates’ fundraising and polling. This process was not perfect, because the formula resulted in the inclusion of the five candidates who have consistently polled the highest (Bianco, Hilton, Porter, Steyer and Swalwell) but also a sixth, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who is way down in the polls. The formula assessed how long a candidate has been in the race, so it essentially rewarded Mahan for entering the race late (January 29) but with strong fundraising. Mahan is a moderate and has signaled he would be less antagonistic toward tech companies and other wealthy interests in California, so they have poured millions into his campaign. I don’t think Mahan should have been included.

That said, the debate sponsors were generally acting in a mature, pro-democracy way, trying to provide voters a real discussion between the truly viable candidates. But on the eve of the debate, the excluded candidates started aggressively complaining. And then, shockingly, the leaders of the state legislature in California joined in. The four excluded candidates are all people of color: Becerra; Villaraigosa; Tony Thurmond, the state’s superintendent of public education; and former State Controller Betty Yee. The six candidates who would have been in the debate all are white. So the legislative leaders and the excluded candidates blasted the debate as racially exclusionary. The debate was canceled due to the backlash.