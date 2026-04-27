Zohran Mamdani Is Killing It With Kindness

Research has also shown that we tend to underestimate just how much we will enjoy small talk—participants in one study were asked to rate how a conversation would go (on a random topic and with a random person—a friend or a stranger) before having it. In all instances, people underrated how they would eventually feel about the conversation. Researchers also reviewed 148 studies on mortality and social relationships and found that there was a 50 percent increased likelihood of survival for people who had stronger social relationships.

So it’s no wonder that it’s refreshing to see a politician doing something that makes us feel good; particularly when we don’t see much of it. Good leaders spend much of their time on their feet, going out into the community and listening and hearing from regular people, which they then use to inform policy. Mamdani’s mayoral campaign began with this kind of retail politics: He traveled to areas of New York City where President Donald Trump made gains in the 2024 presidential election and talked to those voters. What he learned shaped his thinking; he credits those voters in particular for securing his victory.

But meeting people where they live is not just for mayoral candidates. The Federal Trade Commission under the Biden administration, led by Lina Khan, was so effective in part because FTC commissioners traveled and engaged in listening tours that took them into different parts of the country. It is harder to do the type of engagement that Mamdani is doing as a D.C. elected, but—especially with politicians (mostly Republicans) backing out of town halls and sticking to preplanned photo ops—Americans are left with little face-to-face engagement with their elected leaders. It’s worth asking, especially for local leaders: If they aren’t walking the streets, what are they doing, and who are they meeting instead?