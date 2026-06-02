Marco Rubio Throws RFK Jr. Under the Bus on Vaccine Policy
Rubio tacitly admitted that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a disaster.
Even the Trump administration doesn’t trust Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to handle public health policy.
State Secretary Marco Rubio hung the health secretary out to dry Tuesday, revealing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he was planning to take the reins on vaccine development and distribution as the ebola virus spreads.
“As we know, one of the entities that is a critical global health tool is Gavi, particularly during a disease outbreak,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, referring to the independent, global, public-private vaccine alliance. “It plays a role in distributing ebola vaccines, and has committed up to $40 million to develop a vaccine for the current ebola strain that has no vaccine right now.
“So, how are you making sure that Secretary Kennedy—who has been sitting on those funds for months now—is going to release them so that they can go to help develop a vaccine to address the ebola outbreak?”
“The president had asked that we allow Secretary Kennedy to play a leading role on the Gavi decision because of his strongly held views regarding vaccine safety,” Rubio said. “The State Department is going to be reengaging—I’m not here to tell you we’re going to yank this thing and we’re not going to listen to his points of view—but the State Department, a few weeks ago, made the decision that we were going to reengage on this issue of Gavi.”
Gavi was founded in 2000 and has since provided roughly $29 billion to support vaccine development and immunization efforts for children in developing countries. It has historically counted the U.S. as one of its largest funders, alongside the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.K. government. The U.S. contributed about 13 percent of the organization’s total budget until June 2025, when Kennedy decided that foreign aid—and vaccine development—would no longer be one of HHS’s priorities.
At the time, Kennedy sent a video missive to global leaders that supported Gavi, claiming that the organization had “ignored the science” on vaccinating children.
“In its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety,” Kennedy said. “I’ll tell you how to start taking vaccine safety seriously: Consider the best science available, even when the science contradicts established paradigms. Until that happens, the United States won’t contribute more to Gavi.” He did not offer evidence for his claims.
Kennedy is a leader in a growing movement of anti-vax parents who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, falsely linked autism to the jab.
The researcher who sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and vaccines, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.
As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.