Marco Rubio Throws RFK Jr. Under the Bus on Vaccine Policy

“As we know, one of the entities that is a critical global health tool is Gavi, particularly during a disease outbreak,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, referring to the independent, global, public-private vaccine alliance. “It plays a role in distributing ebola vaccines, and has committed up to $40 million to develop a vaccine for the current ebola strain that has no vaccine right now.

“So, how are you making sure that Secretary Kennedy—who has been sitting on those funds for months now—is going to release them so that they can go to help develop a vaccine to address the ebola outbreak?”

“The president had asked that we allow Secretary Kennedy to play a leading role on the Gavi decision because of his strongly held views regarding vaccine safety,” Rubio said. “The State Department is going to be reengaging—I’m not here to tell you we’re going to yank this thing and we’re not going to listen to his points of view—but the State Department, a few weeks ago, made the decision that we were going to reengage on this issue of Gavi.”