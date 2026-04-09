Hooray for Brown Jackson’s Brave Dissent in the Colorado Trans Case

Colorado in fact did take sides in that debate. But a closer look reveals that while the majority’s decision might be doctrinally sound, it is at the same time shortsighted and harmful.

In 2019, the Colorado legislature banned licensed counselors from practicing conversion therapy on minors. It did so on the basis of overwhelming professional consensus: The American Psychological Association had found no empirical evidence that any therapy can alter a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity; former participants reported lasting psychological harm, including depression, PTSD, suicidal ideation, and family rupture; and the therapy’s core premise—that a gay or transgender identity is something to be fixed—was itself found to stigmatize patients in ways that cause long-term emotional distress.

The plaintiff was a licensed Colorado counselor who identifies as a conservative Christian and who wanted to continue offering exactly the kind of talk therapy the legislature had determined is harmful. She did not argue that conversion therapy is always effective or benign. Rather, she said that because her version of treatment involves only speech—no physical interventions, no medications—the First Amendment shields it from regulation.